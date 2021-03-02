Sunderland beat Swindon Town 1-0 in League One tonight.

Sunderland hosted League One strugglers Swindon Town tonight, but Lee Johnson’s side wouldn’t have it all their own way.

The visitors pestered Sunderland who looked lacklustre in spells. Charlie Wyke was the man who scored the eventual winner for Sunderland with 20-minuets remaining – the win lifts Sunderland up to 4th-place, but some were critical of the overall performance.

READ: Watford interested in ex-Aston Villa, West Ham man

Several names came under the spotlight and not for the first time – Callum McFadzean was again at the heart of the scrutiny, and Janaury signing Carl Winchester too.

But fans were heavily critical of Josh Scowen’s performance – the 27-year-old made his 28th League One appearance of the season tonight, but it was another one to forget for the Englishman.

Plenty of Sunderland fans took to Twitter to berate Scowen’s performance v Swindon Town – see what some of them had to say here: