Sunderland beat Swindon Town 1-0 in League One tonight.

Sunderland hosted League One strugglers Swindon Town tonight, but Lee Johnson’s side wouldn’t have it all their own way.

The visitors pestered Sunderland who looked lacklustre in spells. Charlie Wyke was the man who scored the eventual winner for Sunderland with 20-minuets remaining – the win lifts Sunderland up to 4th-place, but some were critical of the overall performance.

Several names came under the spotlight and not for the first time – Callum McFadzean was again at the heart of the scrutiny, and Janaury signing Carl Winchester too.

But fans were heavily critical of Josh Scowen’s performance – the 27-year-old made his 28th League One appearance of the season tonight, but it was another one to forget for the Englishman.

Plenty of Sunderland fans took to Twitter to berate Scowen’s performance v Swindon Town – see what some of them had to say here:

Scowen is awful #SAFC — Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) March 2, 2021

Has Scowen been playing this entire time? Only just seen him now #SAFC — Thomas Cole 🇫🇷 (@SAFCTC) March 2, 2021

How does scowen still start in this team — Joe Stuart (@joseph00stuart) March 2, 2021

we play like that v the top 4 and we will get smashed, mcfadzean and scowen need to be dropped for next game — peter crann 🧡🏎🏁 (@crann_peter) March 2, 2021

Scowen just shouldn’t shoot. Shouldn’t even cross his mind — max 🇫🇷 (@maxsafc__) March 2, 2021

#SAFC can someone pls tell scowen that this isn’t rugby and we don’t need to be playing the long ball from the halfway line ffs — cliffy_socialist (@MCliffy73) March 2, 2021

I really don't see a player in scowen at all! surely dan neil has to play instead of him. for me anyway! #safc — darren clark (@darrensclark95) March 2, 2021