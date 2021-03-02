Birmingham City drew 1-1 at Huddersfield Town in the Championship tonight.

Birmingham City v Huddersfield had become a huge game at the bottom of the Championship – Blues sitting in 21st going into tonight, two points and two places behind Town in 19th.

Aitor Karanka’s side had the momentum. They’d won two of their previous three ahead of the trip to West Yorkshire, but the two sides would play out a cagey first-half.

The quality of the game was low, but one man who broke that mould was Alen Halilovic.

His first Birmingham City goal secured the 2-1 win v QPR last time out and reminded fans, and probably Karanka, of what they’ve been missing all season.

Halilovic proved influential again tonight as the two Championship strugglers played out a 1-1 draw, giving Blues a point which takes them six clear of Rotherham United in 22nd.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about the 24-year-old:

Halilovic just oozes class #BCFC — Guy M (@GuyMaxwell4) March 2, 2021

I really, really like Halilovic I wonder if he feels the same way about me…? 💙😊#BCFC — Mark Watson (@MarkWatson1875) March 2, 2021

Halilovic is like a breath of fresh air #BCFC — Tom Foy (@TommyFoy_92) March 2, 2021

Halilovic is too good for this league — Jamie (@jamiebcfc7) March 2, 2021