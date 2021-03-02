Millwall beat Preston North End 2-1 in the Championship tonight.

Millwall’s season-to-date has been one of two halves – Gary Rowett’s side couldn’t manage more than a draw at one point, but have only lost three times in 2021.

The Lions found themselves in 12th going into tonight but they were dealt an early set back when Ched Evans put the visitors in front.

Millwall though found a leveller before half-time thanks to a Scott Malone masterclass, after the 29-year-old fired into the top left corner from range.

It’s a fourth Championship goal of the season for the man on loan from Derby County, and another one that exudes class.

The game looked as though it was heading for a draw before Mason Bennett scored his second goal in as many matches to extend Millwall’s unbeaten home run to six Championship matches.

It was Malone that stole Millwall Twitter though – see what these fans had to say about his goal and performance tonight:

Some player Scott Malone 🤩 knew he’d be class when he came back — Joe (@joe_oshea8) March 2, 2021

Scott malone take a bow… simply phenomenal #Millwall — Cambababam (@Cameron_mfc) March 2, 2021

Get hold of that, great ball from Mahlon and what a finish from Malone!

Just like I said, malone is far better attacking the space #millwall — Tony Munday (@TonyMunday1968) March 2, 2021

Malone close to Hutch for POTY. #Millwall — Conor Sefton (@Conor_Sefton) March 2, 2021

Cracking goal Malone. Made up for the earlier error. He's our most dangerous attacking player. #Millwall — The Griffin (@AlexjGriffin21) March 2, 2021

Millwall don't offer Malone a contract, we riot! — Dan Poore (@DanPoore3) March 2, 2021

Scott Malone surely on course to win player of the season given Leonard's out injured now… #Millwall — Lucas Ball (@LucasBall2211) March 2, 2021

Scott Malone really is having a superb season. Five goals from left-back is an excellent return. He's Millwall's joint-second top scorer behind Jed. — Jake Sanders (@JakeSanders92) March 2, 2021