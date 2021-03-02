Cardiff City beat Derby County 4-0 in the Championship tonight.

Derby County headed to South Wales looking for their seventh Championship win of 2021 tonight.

Wayne Rooney has brought about a huge upturn in form to find his side with some more breathing space near the foot of the table, but faced a Cardiff side enjoying even more success under new management.

Mick McCarthy’s would take the lead through Leandro Bacuna in the first-half, capping off what was a tired 45-minutes form the Rams’ point of view.

The second-half would see Derby’s demise – Kieffer Moore and Will Vaulks scored either side of Bacuna’s second to cap a hugely disappointing night for Derby County.

The midfield seems to be Derby weakest department and one man who fans singled out after the Cardiff defeat was Kamil Jozwiak.

He made his 29th Championship appearance of the season tonight, but the 22-year-old struggled once again to make an impact on the right-hand side of midfield.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Jozwiak’s performance tonight:

Jozwiak drives me mad — Joshua Wainwright (@Joshlar_) March 2, 2021

Kamil Jozwiak is the king of overrunning — Donald Kennedy (@Ram_in_London) March 2, 2021

Jozwiak been awful. — Dave Lister (@DiscoDave1980) March 2, 2021

Joswiak reminds me of Anya. Runs forward, does a circle and runs back. #dcfc — Sean Parker 🐏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@seanparker_85) March 2, 2021

kamil jozwiak has 0 end product, there i said it — taylor holmes (@taylorh0lmes) March 2, 2021

I fail to see what anyone sees in Kamil Jozwiak.#DCFC #CardiffCity — Ryan Dilks (@dilksymatey) March 2, 2021

Wisdom and Jozwiak both down the right, may as well forget that side of the pitch — DCFCBarbarian (@ManlikeMatt10) March 2, 2021