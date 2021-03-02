Jordan Stevens was one of the domestic-based youngsters who Leeds United turned to when they were restocking their youth squads.

The Whites youngster was on loan at League One Swindon Town but found game time hard to come by.

Now he is at Bradford City on loan and Bantams co-manager Conor Sellars tells the Yorkshire Evening Post exactly what he needs to do to become a fixture in the side.

Forest Green to Leeds United

Stevens started on his football journey at Forest Green Rovers. It wasn’t long after breaking into the first-team set-up that Leeds United came in for him. Stevens had made 15 appearances (one goal/one assist) for the New Lawn outfit before heading to West Yorkshire.

The youngster found himself turning out for the successful Under-23s at Elland Road. However, he has been a part of the first-team picture for the Whites. In the two seasons that he’s been with the club, he’s managed six appearances in all competitions. The right-sided wing is yet to start a game for Leeds.

Needs to force himself at Bantams

Leeds United activated an early recall clause after his first loan spell at Swindon Town didn’t turn out as expected. He’d scored one goal and provided one assist in 13 games there.

His move to Valley Parade has seen the young winger fighting for action. He’s made eight appearances over his stay with the Bantams, seven coming from the bench.

City co-manager Conor Sellars, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, said that the 20-year-old Leeds United will get his chances, warning that: “he’s got to keep impressing when he does come off the bench.”

Sellars went on to add: “What I would say is that his [Stevens’] mentality when he does come on, often we’ve been in front in the game, he’s had to really work for the team and do his defensive part, which he’s more than happy to do.”

The young Leeds United winger will get another chance to possibly impress as he is named on the bench for City against Mansfield Town.

Will Jordan Stevens be a hit for Bradford City the rest of this season or a wasted loan?