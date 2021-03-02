Middlesbrough take on Coventry City at St. Andrews this evening and plenty of supporters have took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the away team’s line up.

Middlesbrough go into the game following a 1-1 draw with an in-form Cardiff City side who had won their previous six games. Neil Warnock’s team are hoping for a win in order to keep pace with the top six with 12 games left to play after tonight.

Boro have had their fair share of injuries this season, but it seems a lot of those long term absentees are returning just at the right time. Grant Hall, Ashley Fletcher, Anfernee Dijksteel and Marcus Tavernier have all rejoined the first-team in recent weeks and Warnock has now been able to call upon January arrival Yannick Bolasie who makes the bench this evening.

Bolasie went straight into the starting eleven following his deadline day loan move from Premier League side Everton back in January. He impressed in that game, helping Boro to a 0-0 draw away at league leaders Norwich City.

Unfortunately he picked up an injury in the following game as Middlesbrough succumbed to a 4-1 home defeat to Brentford. Since then he has missed the following five games, Derby County away, Huddersfield Town at home, Reading away and a double header at the Riverside against Bristol City and Cardiff City.

Middlesbrough fans reacted online to the news of Bolasie’s involvement:

Bolasie had not played regular football since last season, having enjoyed a loan spell at Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon. He is looking to build his fitness at present, but will hope to have some sort of impact between now and the end of the current campaign.