Ipswich Town have appointed Gary Roberts as their first-team coach, as announced by their official club website.

The Tractor Boys have turned to Paul Cook as their new manager to replace Paul Lambert and their new boss has added a player he knows well to his backroom staff.

Roberts, who is 36 years old, is a familiar face to Ipswich fans having played for them during the 2007/08 season.

The ex-Swindon Town, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic man has left fellow League One side Accrington Stanley to take up his new role as a coach at Portman Road.

Cook is pleased to be reuniting with him in East Anglia and has said: “I’ve worked with Gary before and we are both looking forward to meeting up with all the other staff at Ipswich and working together to give us the best possible chance of winning promotion this season.”

Roberts has made over 600 appearances in his playing career and started out in non-league before getting promoted to the Football League with Accrington in 2006. He was then signed by Ipswich a year later.

He spent the 2012/13 season with Swindon in League One and scored four goals in 44 games for the Robins before moving back up north with Chesterfield. The former left-sided midfielder then ventured back down south with Pompey and helped the Hampshire side win the League Two title in 2017.

He left Fratton Park for Wigan and impressed with the North West outfit, helping them win the League One title in his first season at the club.

Roberts left the DW Stadium earlier in this campaign and played for Welsh outfit Bala Town before moving back to Accrington.

He is now looking forward to his new role back at Ipswich.