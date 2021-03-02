A seven-point lead at the top of the Championship table and a compliment from Pep Guardiola – Norwich City’s Daniel Farke is a manager in the mainstream right now.

Guardiola told Manchester Evening News of his appreciation for Farke’s Norwich City side last week. The Manchester City boss explained how he isn’t the football-obsessive that most think he is, but that he does like to watch Norwich City when he gets the chance.

“I have a good relation with the Norwich manager, so if they play I like to watch them” – Guardiola.

It might not be the first time that the pair have been mentioned in the same sentence, and it likely won’t be the last. They’re a league apart and many things in between, but is it fair to talk about the pair simultaneously in terms of management ability?

Top-four Farke

Of all the 92 managers in the top-four tiers of English Football, Farke is the 14th longest-serving manager. He’s been at Norwich City since May 2017 and has overseen 182 games as of their weekend win at Wycombe Wanderers. The longest serving boss is Harrogate Town’s Simon Weaver who’s been at the club since 2009, with the likes of Gareth Ainsworth, Sean Dyche, Paul Warne, Tony Mowbray and Mark Robins ahead of Farke on that list.

Also ahead of Farke is both Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. Interesting to note though is that, of the top-four tiers’ 14 longest-serving managers, only Guardiola, Klopp, and Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder can top Farke’s win percentage of 42.3%.

That stat is made more impressive when a Premier League relegation is added into the mix, but more so when we factor in the total transformation that Farke has overseen at Carrow Road.

Norwich City in the green

Farke’s football is as efficient as his nation’s motor vehicles – it’s effective, relentless at times and always a joy to watch. But the German has another element to his game that sets him apart from other managers, and that’s his ability to turn healthy profits.

During Norwich City’s 2018/19 promotion-winning season, Farke delivered a profit of £27.81million in the transfer market – the second-highest profit turned solely in player transfers by any club that’s lifted the Championship crown since the Football League rebranding in 2004.

The highest profit turned was by Newcastle United in the 2016/17 campaign who posted £32.96million in player profits, largely boosted by the sales of Moussa Sissoko and Gini Wijnaldum which totalled to over £50million.

Farke’s profits in the 2018/19 season were boosted by the sales of James Maddison and Josh Murphy, with the marquee incomings that season being Tim Krul and Teemu Pukki for free, and Emi Buendia for little over £1.3million.

But to put those profits into context, only half of the last 16 winners of the Championship crown have posted a profit in the transfer market. As of this season as well, Norwich City have transfers profits of £29.71million, having lost just £5.73million in their relegation campaign last season.

Of the last 10 clubs to finish bottom of the Premier League, Norwich City posted the lowest profit loss in the transfer market.

Numbers only say so much about Farke though – he has a good team behind him at Norwich City who have to take as much credit for the club’s recruitment and negotiation processes as him. But to build such wealthy promotion pushes at the club, and keep losses to an absolute minimum despite finishing rock-bottom of the Premier League is something quite special.

Into the Hall of Fame

Aside from finances and statistics, Farke winning the Championship title with Norwich City this season would further cement his name in the top-tier of managers currently in England – since the Football League rebranding, only Mick McCarthy has won the Championship title twice, doing so with Sunderland in 2005 and Wolves in 2009.

Farke could become just the second person to lift the Championship trophy twice and the first to do so at the same club.

Norwich City fans can’t speak highly enough of Farke and rightly so – everything about his game is to be admired and to top it off, he comes across as a very likeable character. Norwich City look destined to claim the Championship title this season and return to the Premier League, and with which should come some more widespread and deserved praise of Farke.

*All profits were taken from Transfermarkt and converted as of the exchange rates on 02.03.2021.