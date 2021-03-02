Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was quizzed on his thoughts on the idea of a footballing philosophy.

The Middlesbrough boss is old school in his approach and prefers to adjust his style to accommodate the players he has at his disposal.

However, previous manager Jonathan Woodgate outlined his plans for the club’s style of play in his press conference unveiling at the start of last season. He promised passing and pressing, scoring goals and creating chances, something which ultimately didn’t come to fruition.

In fact, Boro were one of the lowest scorers in the division, were one of the lowest chance creators and found themselves in a relegation battle until Woodgate was relieved of his duties and Warnock came in to steady the ship.

Warnock’s comments on footballing philosophy refer to manager’s talking without delivering results and even name checked Woodgate’s new side Bournemouth.

“I think talk is cheap if I’m honest, I could be the best manager in the world if all I did was talk,”

“I saw Bournemouth play the first half against Cardiff, played some lovely football but lost the game.”

The Boro boss went on to say that he feels managers are better off going into a new club with a clean slate and seeing what you have to work with rather than forcing a particular style onto players that may not be capable, as Woodgate found out during his time in charge of his boyhood side.

“Management is all about getting the best out of what you’ve got, playing a system to suit the players you’ve got at your club, not what you think is the best way forward. Not what fans think is the best way forward.

“It isn’t rocket science. A lot of managers go to clubs and say this is how we are going to play and this is the philosophy and that is how they have to sign players then if that’s the case.

“Usually, you should go into a club, look at the players and decide then what they can do.”

It is not known whether Warnock’s comments are intentionally aimed at Woodgate and his time at the helm, but the current Boro boss could be finding that some of his players are still stuck in their ways from when the previous manager was in charge last season.