The Watford Observer has revealed Watford midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru has returned to the training ground as he steps up his return from an ACL injury.

The former Manchester City youngster has been out of action for the vast majority of the 2020/21 campaign.

Dele-Bashiru suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage in their 1-0 loss to Reading back in October. It was his first league start for Watford and just his fifth appearance for the senior side since joining from City in the summer of 2019.

Since then, the midfielder has been focusing on his recovery. At the time, it was estimated that Dele-Bashiru would be out for up to six months.

Now, a positive update on the Nigerian youth international’s recovery has emerged. As per a report from the Watford Observer, the 21-year-old is back at London Colney training ground as he steps up his recovery.

With 13 games remaining this season, it will be interesting to see if Dele-Bashiru can get back to fitness to make a return to action in the latter stages of the campaign.

The Manchester-born midfielder made his Watford debut in a 3-0 EFL Cup victory over Coventry City during the 2019/20 campaign.

Later that season, Dele-Bashiru went on to score his first goal. He netted in a 3-3 FA Cup draw with Tranmere Rovers, playing all 90 minutes for the first time in his time with the senior side at Vicarage Road.