Ex-Wigan Athletic manager, Paul Cook, has been confirmed as the new man in charge at League One side Ipswich Town.

His appointment comes after the sacking of Paul Lambert on Sunday by Tractor Boys owner Marcus Evans. This came after Evans cited substantial differences in outlook between the two.

However, it also raises a more tantalising prospect that Ipswich Town could be on the verge of an American-led takeover – something followed up on by The Guardian.

Ipswich Town takeover mooted

It was news that came as something of a shock when Atletic duo Matt Slater and Phillip Buckingham announced that an American consortium were in advanced talks to take over at Portman Road.

This consortium was fronted by Los Angeles-based businessman Brett Johnson and would see the club pass to their hands from current owner Matthew Evans.

Part of that deal wrote Slater and Buckingham, was that a managerial change was put forward. They wrote that: “manager Paul Lambert is set to be replaced by former Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook.”

That has now come to fruition in what looks like the first step towards a takeover.

American ownership edging closer at Ipswich Town

The Guardian’s Nick Ames writes that a takeover of Ipswich Town could “be finalised within weeks.” Ames mentions the appointment of Cook but adds other interest and details too.

He writes that current owner Evans could “receive up to £30m” for the Tractor Boys and that the proposed deal “is undergoing regulatory processes and should be finalised within weeks.”

Town showed improved form in the last two games under Lambert with wins against fellow promotion chasers Doncaster Rovers and Hull City. They are next in action tonight away at Accrington Stanley.