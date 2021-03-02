Speaking to the club’s official website, AFC Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate has confirmed striker Dominic Solanke and full-back Jack Stacey will be fit for their Wednesday night clash with Bristol City.

The Cherries duo have both spent time on the sidelines in recent weeks, with Solanke making a return to the fray in AFC Bournemouth’s 1-0 win over Watford.

An ankle injury kept Solanke out for the five games prior to Saturday’s victory. As for Stacey, his last appearance came in their FA Cup victory over Burnley, in which he provided an assist.

Next up for Bournemouth is Bristol City, who will be looking to make it three wins in a row as they battle to keep their play-off hunt alive.

Now, ahead of the tie, Woodgate has confirmed that both Solanke and Stacey will be fit for Wednesday’s trip to Ashton Gate. Speaking to the club’s official website, the Bournemouth boss said:

“Jack’s absolutely fine, he’s fit for selection, fit for Wednesday, so I’m pleased. Him and Smudge [Adam Smith] will be good competition for each other.

“Dom’s fine. I wouldn’t have played him for as long as I did but I needed him out there for that amount of time.

“Dom will be absolutely fine for Wednesday, I thought if we’d have made better decisions at times in wide areas and with our movements on Saturday he could have had himself two goals. He’s going to score goals for us.”

So far this season, Solanke has netted 10 goals and laid on six assists in 30 appearances across all competitions. Woodgate will be hoping the Cherries striker can continue netting goals as they fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

Stacey, 24, has been Bournemouth’s number one choice on the right-hand side when fit. The former Luton Town man has contributed one goal and two assists in his 22 games this campaign.