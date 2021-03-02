Sheffield Wednesday have opened talks to extend Osaze Urhoghide’s contract, reports Examiner Live.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a good run in the Sheffield Wednesday line-up. He’s now featured seven times in the Championship this season after returning from injury, and fans are growing to love him.

He joined Sheffield Wednesday ahead of last season after leaving AFC Wimbledon. He impressed on a trial period with the Owls but would only feature three times in the league last season.

This time round, having come back from injury, Urhoghide has quickly established as a key part of the Wednesday defence and with Darren Moore now at the helm, contract talks seem to be taking shape.

Moore’s new side sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table after a run of four-straight defeats, with a home clash v South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United tomorrow night.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Urhoghide:

We'd be beyond daft if we let him leave in my opinion. Hope he plays then obviously 🤣 — Liam Powell (@flash_aah) March 2, 2021

100%. He looked good when he broke through last year. This year hes had to play out on the left and looked equally as secure. Hope he stays. — Michael (@SouthowlMichael) March 2, 2021

Seems very much to be his type of player, young ambitious and wants to learn. — Nathan Angus (@Banterclause) March 2, 2021

Cracking news 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/dOSZGeDGSa — Lee SWFC Hague (@75HagueSWFC) March 2, 2021

Well done ozzie well deserved 19 years old playing like it’s nothing. My cb🤟🏾💙 — ED14 (@ED6ix) March 2, 2021