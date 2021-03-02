Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has labelled loan star Dion Sanderson an “absolute Rolls Royce”.

Sanderson has been the subject of high praise in recent months, thoroughly impressed at the heart of defence for Lee Johnson’s Sunderland side.

His performances with the Black Cats are rumoured to have attracted interest from elsewhere. Premier League side Sheffield United are said to be keeping a close eye on the Wolves loan man, with Sunderland also eyeing a permanent swoop for the defender.

Amid the links with a move away from parent club Wolves, Sanderson has received high praise from Sunderland boss Johnson.

The League One manager insisted that there is still more to come from the 20-year-old in terms of physical maturation. However, Johnson added that for his age, Sanderson is an “absolute Rolls Royce”. Speaking with the Sunderland Echo, here’s what he had to say:

“He’s a centre-half and at his age level, he is an absolute Rolls Royce.

“Obviously he is stepping up to men’s football. When you do that you come up against different challenges, as Dion did yesterday and he came through that.

“In the Championship when he was on loan at Cardiff he played at right-back, which suited the style they were playing at that point, quite a direct style when he had Sean Morrison next to him.

“He has competence on the ball as a right-back. He’s very good on the ball as a centre-half, and obviously, he has still got a bit of physical maturation still to come.”

In his time at the Stadium of Light, the Wolverhampton-born defender has played 17 times across all competitions.

Sanderson has started in Sunderland’s last four League One games, helping them to three wins and a draw. The starlet will be looking to continue his strong form on Tuesday night against relegation-threatened Swindon Town.