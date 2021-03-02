51-year-old Paul Lambert had run his luck at Portman Road.

Appointed in late-October 2018, results had been middling more than fair and Ipswich Town fans were growing more disillusioned.

Amidst talk of an impending takeover and the such, Lambert’s position was the talk of the Town. It was soon ended with the Glaswegian being sacked.

Lambert at Portman Road

Glasgow-born Lambert arrived at the Tractor Boys in October 2018 after being let go from a 15-game stint in charge of Stoke City.

Prior to that, he’d been at Wolves and Blackburn for identical 33-game spells. He made a name for himself as a manager with longer spells at Aston Villa (115 games – 2012-2015) and Ipswich’s bitter rivals Norwich City (136 games – 2009-2012.)

He first came into the English game as a player-coach at Wycombe Wanderers after a similar spell at Livingstone in Scotland.

Lambert left Portman Road after 108 games in charge, earning an average of 1.21 points-per-game.

Lambert – a manner of ‘leaving’ and what led to sacking

An article written for The Athletic by Phillip Buckingham (with contributions from Charlotte Harpur and Richard Sutcliffe) goes into some detail about the circumstances behind Lambert leaving Ipswich.

At the time, Town owner Marcus Evans said that there had been a significant variation in opinion between the two. However, one ‘well-placed source’ is quoted by the Athletic as adding a little colour to that vague description.

Commenting that there had been ‘heated conversations’ between Lambert and Evans, this source said: “The mood within the club has been terrible. It’s been a car crash.”

Another source is quoted as telling The Athletic: “He trots out the stuff about playing for Dortmund and Celtic. But respect should be earned not given.” It was this that led to him losing the dressing room with what is termed his “abrasive man-management style.”

Evidence of this style is written about by Buckingham, who cites ‘one source’, when commenting on Lambert’s falling out with players Kayden Jackson and Jon Nolan.

This source said: “Lambert wouldn’t talk to him. He wouldn’t even make eye contact with him.”

As it stands, Ipswich have today announced former Wigan boss Paul Cook as their new manager with hopes of an American-led takeover not that far away.

Have Ipswich Town done the right thing sacking Paul Lambert?