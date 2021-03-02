According to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday have entered talks with young defender Osaze Urhoghide over a new contract.

Since making his Sheffield Wednesday debut in an FA Cup victory over Brighton and Hove Albion last season, Urhoghide has become one of the hottest prospects at Hillsborough.

The young defender looks to be one of the Owls’ most promising talents. However, his current deal with the club is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning they could lose him for nothing.

Now, it has been claimed that Wednesday have moved to act on Urhoghide’s expiring contract.

The Sheffield Star reports that talks between the club and the 20-year-old are ongoing. Sheffield Wednesday are keen to secure the long-term future of Urhoghide, with talks over a fresh deal “very much underway”.

The report adds that interest from other England clubs and sides abroad is growing. With talks underway and clubs lurking, Wednesday will be determined to secure a deal for the starlet to fend off any interest in his services.

With Darren Moore now at the helm at Hillsborough, it will be interesting to see if Urhoghide maintains his spot in the side.

So far this season, the centre-back has played eight times across all competitions. Injury hampered his involvement in the opening half of the campaign but he has now featured in seven of their last eight Championship games.

