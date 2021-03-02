According to Football Insider, Birmingham City youngster Rico Browne has been “verbally” offered a contract by Premier League club Spurs.

Reports emerged last week claiming the Blues youngster was attracting top-flight interest as a St Andrew’s exit beckons.

West Ham are rumoured to be keeping a close eye on Browne. The Hammers are said to have brought the Birmingham City starlet in for an extended trial at the London Stadium.

However, it has now been claimed that David Moyes’ side are set to face Premier League competition for the defender.

As per Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur have made a verbal contract offer to Browne. The 17-year-old linked up with Spurs on trial earlier this year and was offered a year-and-a-half-long deal with the club.

With both Spurs and West Ham looking to snap up Browne, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out. The report writes that he is set to leave as Birmingham restructure their academy and the Premier League seems his most likely destination.

Browne will be looking to become the latest Birmingham City academy products to make a senior breakthrough, be it at St Andrew’s or elsewhere.

The most notable Blues youth star of late is midfielder Jude Bellingham. Still only 17, the England prodigy has gone on to become a first-team regular with Edin Terzic’s side after his big-money move to Germany.