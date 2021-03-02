Veteran Neil Danns has signed for Connah’s Quay Nomads, as announced by their official club website.

The former Football League midfielder has joined the Welsh champions on a deal until the end of the season.

Danns, who is 38 years old, was released by Tranmere Rovers at the end of the last campaign and trained with Barrow last summer, as reported by the North West Evening Mail at the time.

He has since played in non-league for Radcliffe and FC Halifax Town this season but has now made the move to Wales.

Connah’s Quay boss Andy Morrison has said: “It’s not about numbers, it’s about quality and Neil brings great quality and great experience and when those games get a bit tasty later on and it’s a big high pressure game, and there are huge pressure games for different reasons in this league.

“When they come along you want experience, you want legs, you want people that have been at and played at a level where that game won’t phase them and Neil’s come in and signed until the end of the season and I’m absolutely delighted.”

Danns has made over 600 appearances in his career to date and is showing no signs of hanging up his boots just yet.

He started out at Blackburn Rovers as a youngster in the Premier League and eventually returned to the top flight with Birmingham City in 2007, playing a key role in the Blues’ last promotion from the Championship.

However, Danns dropped back into the Football League in 2008 to join Crystal Palace and has since travelled around, playing for Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers, Bury and Blackpool.

He spent three years with Bolton in the second tier and played 116 times for the Trotters.

Fast forward to last season and he played 24 times in League One for Tranmere before their campaign was halted in March.

