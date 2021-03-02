Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock clarified comments he made about striker Chuba Akpom last week.

The Middlesbrough boss admitted to virtually scouting Akpom due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. As the recruitment team could not journey to watch the forward live whilst playing in Greece with PAOK, they had to settle for watching videos online.

Although not the clearest way of doing things, the club were short of options when it came to seeing Akpom in action. Warnock did confirm that he was top of the recruitment teams list regardless and in turn did pursue him and got the deal over the line in the summer.

Since arriving on a permanent deal the Englishman has scored four goals in 27 Championship appearances, although he has been used sporadically this season due to being in direct competition with the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher and Duncan Watmore.

The Middlesbrough manager did feel the need to clarify his comments made on Akpom and the scouting process however, stating that he does have all the qualities needed to be a success on Teesside.

“It wasn’t intended to be a slur on Chuba, it was just an issue that we couldn’t see him live before we bought him,” he said.

“There’s no reason why he can’t still be a success at Middlesbrough. It’s down to himself really.

“He’s got everything in his locker.”

Akpom started his Boro career very well scoring two in his first two games at the club. However, since then he hasn’t been prolific as such.

He will be hoping to have an impact over the next few days as Middlesbrough take on Coventry City on Tuesday evening before making the trip to South Wales to take on automatic promotion chasers Swansea City at the weekend.