Blackburn Rovers’ Derrick Williams is poised to join LA Galaxy before his contract runs out at the end of the season, reports Lancashire Telegraph.

The 28-year-old’s contract at Blackburn Rovers is set to expire in the summer. Reports this morning have backed him to seal his move to the MLS and bring an end to his four-and-a-half-year stay at Ewood Park.

This season has been a struggle for the Irishman though – a quad injury has limited him to just 10 Championship appearances all season, having only featured 17 times in the last Championship campaign.

News of his move to the MLS has brought about a mixed response from Blackburn Rovers fans – some are sad to see him go whilst others think the move is best ‘for both parties’.

Despite struggling with injury over the past 18-months, Williams has proved when fit that he’s one of Rovers’ main defenders and his loss will certainly leave a hole in Tony Mowbray’s squad next season.

See what these Blackburn Rovers fans had to say on Twitter about Williams’ move to LA Galaxy:

when he played before his injury this season he looked like our best centre half this season, been a good player for the club, be sad to see him go — Seedy (@JSeedy15) March 2, 2021

Sorry? This is a bad move? How? Perennially inconsistent & injury prone. Adieu — Withnell Blu (@withnellblu) March 2, 2021

So we’re not gonna get a penny. Great — Adam Doherty (@Adam_J_Doherty) March 2, 2021

He would have left for free in the summer anyway, still not fit so best to save on the wages for a few months — Liam Dunn (@liamdunn_131) March 2, 2021

Mugged off! Could be a theme here if #Rovers dont start getting some ink on contracts! — Blackburn Roverseas (@roverseas) March 2, 2021

Been a good servant to the club, been blighted with injuries of late, we can only wish him well. — Matthew Dobson (@mattdobson89) March 2, 2021