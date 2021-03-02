Blackburn Rovers’ Derrick Williams is ‘on the verge’ of joining LA Galaxy, reports Lancashire Live’s Jaquob Crooke.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season. He’s only managed 10 Championship outings for Blackburn Rovers this season owing to a quad injury but now he’s set for an MLS switch.

Reports this morning have claimed that Williams is heading for LA Galaxy and confirming that news, Blackburn Rovers reporter Crooke shared this on Twitter:

As per reports, Derrick Williams is on the verge of joining LA Galaxy. It’s understood he will leave #Rovers prior to the end of his contract ahead of the new MLS season, which commences in April. — Jaquob Crooke (@JaquobC) March 2, 2021

Tony Mowbray has endured a worsening season at Ewood Park. His side currently sit in in 15th-place of the Championship table having proved inconsistent throughout.

For all their firepower going forward, defensively Blackburn aren’t good enough. Mowbray’s been hindered by injuries to the likes of Williams this season but still, Rovers have conceded 38 goals in the Championship this season.

It’s too much for a team chasing promotion into the Premier League and now with Williams set to leave, and several defenders returning to their parent clubs in the summer, Blackburn are going to be left with very little defensive cover next season.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Blackburn from Bristol City in 2016. He’s since made over 140 appearances in all competitions for the club but has struggled to maintain fitness in the past season-and-a-half.

Injuries have limited him to just 27 Championship appearances since the start of the last campaign. Now though, he’s heading for the MLS in what’ll be an exciting new chapter in his career.

Up next for Blackburn Rovers is a trip to Reading in the Championship tonight.