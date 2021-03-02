Speaking to Spartak Moscow’s official website, winger Victor Moses gave a rundown of his favourite managers he has worked under in his illustrious career.

One name omitted from the list was current Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho, but Moses did have a place for Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock, who he played for during his time at Crystal Palace between 2007 and 2010.

Having come through the academy system at Selhurst Park, Warnock gave Moses his opportunity in the first-team as a 16-year-old, with the winger coming on as a substitute in the 72nd minute in a 1-1 draw with Cardiff City. The Nigerian international included the veteran manager for this reason.

He also listed two other managers who have previously took the reigns at EFL clubs, including former Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez and Roberto Martinez, who managed Swansea City for two years from 2007 to 2009, although Moses played under both coaches at different points, for Chelsea and Wigan respectively.

“[Antonio] Conte is on this list,” said Moses.

“He helped me to believe in myself. And that’s purely from a human perspective and not because he found me a new position on the right side of the defence.

“Next Roberto Martinez, Rafael Benitez. Neil Warnock, with whom I made my debut at Crystal Palace. [Domenico] Tedesco. And also Mark Hughes.”

Since making his debut under Warnock for Crystal Palace, Moses has plied his trade for several other clubs in England. He made the move to Martinez’s Wigan Athletic before making the switch to Chelsea where he has remained since.

He has had plenty of loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, with temporary moves to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United, Fenerbahce, Inter Milan and most recently Spartak Moscow.

When asked why he had omitted Mourinho from his list, he replied:

“Without a doubt, Jose is a cool pro, I respect his achievements. But there wasn’t the necessary connection between the player and the coach.”