QPR manager Mark Warburton has responded to critics of his side’s defeat at Birmingham City last weekend, saying there were some ‘bizarre comments’ from fans.

QPR saw their unbeaten run ended by Birmingham City last time out. The Rs had a half-time lead thanks to Charlie Austin but Aitor Karanka’s side would go on to score two second-half goals to claim the 2-1 win.

Warburton came under scrutiny that day for some of the changes he made, and speaking to West London Sport the QPR boss had this say:

“It’s important to get the message across because supporters will naturally say ‘Keep him on. Why aren’t you playing him? Why isn’t he on for 90 minutes’? It’s because he can’t. We’ll lose them (to injury).

“I was delighted to get even a half out of Charlie on Saturday. It was touch-and-go whether he could even play. Likewise Stefan Johansen. Likewise Geoff Cameron.”

Both Austin and Chris Willock were brought off after an hour of the game v Birmingham City, with Stefan Johansen coming off late on.

Lee Wallace and Ilias Chair were left out of the game but West London Sport have since reported that the pair are expected to return v Barnsley tomorrow night.

“I looked after Lee Wallace because of the amount of miles he’d done and I wanted to make sure he was available for us,” Warburton explained.

“We really have to look after the players. We’re privy to information the supporters are not. Ilias Chair for example; his high-speed runs were down significantly in the previous game.

“Here’s a young guy who loves his football and wants to be on the pitch every minute. But when the data’s telling you that the legs are heavy and the tank’s empty, you’ve got to look after them.

“If you don’t then you lose them to injury. And if you get a two-week injury now, you’re missing five games because of the schedule. So we have to take care.”

QPR were unbeaten in five going into last weekend, having won four of those five. The defeat thrust them down the table into 17th-place but the Rs still have an 11-point gap to the bottom three.

“We’ve got to get it across (to the fans) that these players are being challenged in a way never seen before,” Warburton continued.

“You get some very bizarre comments (from fans) but we have to look after the players. There’s a reason for it.”

Warburton is often the first to come under the spotlight when QPR aren’t performing well. The festive period was his most debated in charge of the club, and the section of fans that were calling for his dismissal grew heavily.

Despite a disappointing showing last weekend, QPR having looked destined for a relegation fight at one point have turned their season around, even giving themselves a slim play-off hope in the process.

Barnsley tomorrow will be another huge test for Warburton and his side, but a win could lift them as high as 12th depending on other results.