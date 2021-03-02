Derby County remain shrouded in takeover uncertainty, with an ‘American takeover’ having added to the confusion.

At one point, everything looked straightforward for Derby County – complete their £60million takeover which would see Sheikh Khaled installed as the club’s new owner, and Mel Morris removed.

But Morris remains the man at the summit. The club’s takeover was reportedly ‘agreed’ upon back in November but Sheikh Khaled is supposedly searching for new sources of funding before completing the deal.

In the meantime, Morris has pledged to keep the club afloat while the deal goes through. But to add another element to the saga, it was reported last month that some American investors were looking into the club.

Those investors are said to have ties with MSD Holdings (UK) – a group which already have ‘fortunes’ invested in Derby County – but Alan Nixon says there’s been ‘no progression’ on that front:

No progress. Sound like tyre kickers. https://t.co/NheTDswgw2 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 1, 2021

MSD have fortunes in the club already https://t.co/ABi99tYJYV — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 2, 2021

The uncertainty is only stunting Derby County’s progression under Wayne Rooney. As well as the Rams boss performs on the pitch, actual progression can only take place once the club have their new owners in place.

Throughout the saga, the main message has been that the deal is in place, but funding hasn’t been in the right place at the right time.

Rumours of American investors last month have only contributed to the madness at Pride Park and with that front seemingly fading, it leaves more pressure on Morris and Sheikh Khaled to finalise the original deal.

Up next for Derby County is a trip to Cardiff City in the Championship tonight.