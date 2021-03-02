Huddersfield Town have been plummeting down the Championship table since the turn of the year, finding themselves in 19th-place after a run of one win in 11.

Carlos Corberan’s appointment looked to be a masterstroke. The Spaniard left his coaching position at Leeds United to take full control of Huddersfield Town and despite his side showing some signs of progression, the Terriers have undoubtedly struggled.

Their sole win of 2021 was a 4-1 win at home to Swansea City last month. Of the 11 Championship games that Huddersfield have played in 2021 they’ve picked up just five points from a possible 33 and that form has landed them in a precarious position.

Heading into the business end of the season with 13 games of the season left, Huddersfield now have just seven points between them and Rotherham United in 22nd, with Coventry City and Birmingham City wedged in between them.

Giving his assessment of Corberan and Huddersfield Town, The Sun’s Alan Nixon tweeted:

Corberan finding it tough. Not got a great hand to play with. Need to scramble some results and then work out what the club is all about. https://t.co/5PXSMvyQxI — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 2, 2021

This season has proved that the problems within Huddersfield lie within the backroom. Player recruitment has been handled internally over the past few seasons, with Josh Marsh acting as the club’s Head of Recruitment.

Through much of the David Wagner era, the players that came in were mostly expensive and on big contracts, and most would fail to kick on.

It left Danny Cowley with an impossible task and Corberan also, but the Spaniard can turn things around with a big summer clear-out in the upcoming transfer window.

Beating relegation is the immediate challenge for Huddersfield Town though, with tonight’s crunch match v Birmingham City next on the agenda.