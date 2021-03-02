Andy Butler is hoping his stint in charge of Doncaster Rovers can be the start of a possible managerial career, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The experienced Football League defender has been placed in caretaker charge of the League One side with Darren Moore leaving for Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

Butler, who is 37 years old, says he will focus on managing and will hang up his boots for now.

The former Scunthorpe United, Huddersfield Town and Walsall man will be looking to steer Donny to promotion to the Championship and takes the reigns for the first time tonight against Portsmouth.

Butler has said: “I am relishing it and really looking forward to the challenge ahead and working with the players as we have a fantastic squad. I have a desire to do what I hope will be the next step in my (football) career and hopefully I can do a good job and continue from there.

“I make no bones about it, I would love to manage the club for longer. It is up to myself and the people around me to continue to get better. It could be the end of my playing career, but what a way to continue in football.”

Butler made his name at Scunthorpe and played 153 games for the Iron during his first spell there before earning a move to Huddersfield Town in 2008.

He then spent two years on the books with the Terriers in League One before Walsall came calling in 2010.

Butler was a popular player with the Saddlers through his no nonsense performances and spent four years there before joining Donny, via a brief detour at Sheffield United.

