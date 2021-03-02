Birmingham City and Sunderland-linked forward Kevin Nisbet hasn’t started for Hibernian since a move to the Football League didn’t materialise.

The Blues wanted to sign the Scotsman in January but Hibs held out for their valuation of him, believed to be around £3 million, as reported by the Daily Record at the time.

League One side Sunderland were also said to be interested in the last transfer window according to the Scottish Sun.

Nisbet, who is 23 years old, has since been left out of their starting XI for their past few games and has only made a handful of substitute appearances.

He had previously been one of their star player and has scored 13 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions this season.

Nisbet has been in fine form over the past few seasons. He scored 34 goals for Raith Rovers two years ago in the Scottish League One before firing 23 goals in 32 games for Dunfermline in the Championship in the last campaign.

He got his move to the Scottish top flight last summer and stepped up well to life in a higher league. However, he has been benched over recent times.

He started his career at Partick Thistle and broke into their first-team as a youngster. However, he struggled to make an impact in front of goal and was loaned out to East Stirlingshire, Ayr United and Dumbarton.

Nisbet left Partick in 2018 and has since worked his way back up.

Will Nisbet be at Hibs next season?