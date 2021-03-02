Sky Sports have released a predicted final Championship table for this season – but who do they back to win the race for 6th?

The final play-off spot is often up for grabs right up to the final day of the season. Last time round it was Swansea City who stole 6th-place from Nottingham Forest, with a trio of teams in the running this time round.

As it stands, Bournemouth sit in 6th with Barnsley and Cardiff City trailing. Bournemouth only have a point lead over Barnsley though, and two points over Cardiff – but Sky Sports predicts that Barnsley will finish the season in that final play-off spot.

Barnsley were once a top flight team – they were relegated from the Premier League in 1998 and haven’t returned since. Their highest Championship finish since their demise was a 14th-place finish in the 2016/17 campaign and if nothing else, Valerien Ismael is set to smash that record.

Sky Sports predict an unprecedented 73-point finish for Barnsley, with Bournemouth finishing a point behind them and Cardiff City two points behind on 70.

Jonathan Woodgate has surprised a few since taking caretaker and now interim charge of the Cherries. His side picked up an impressive win v Watford last time out which brought them back into 6th, and clinging onto that position will be Woodgate’s main challenge for the remainder of the season.

As for Cardiff, Sky Sports predict heartbreak for Mick McCarthy’s side who’ve emerged as strong play-off contenders since the turn of the year.

The Bluebirds are unbeaten under the Barnsley-born McCarthy, having won six-in-a-row before their draw at Middlesbrough last time out.

This current race for six could be one of the Championship’s most entertaining stories this season, and who might claim that 6th-place prize remains a mystery.