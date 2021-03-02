Gillingham enquired about signing Will Grigg from Sunderland in the January transfer window, as per a report by Kent Online.

The Northern Ireland international ended up joining MK Dons on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Grigg, who is 29 years old, was given the green light to leave the Stadium of Light this winter and was not short of interest.

The likes of Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Wigan Athletic were keen this winter, according to journalist Alan Nixon at the time (see tweet below), but it was the Dons who won the race for his signature.

Clubs still keen. No final decision. Oxford. Shrewsbury. Wigan. https://t.co/7pQssspB1r — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 30, 2021

Read: QPR, Luton Town and Brentford-linked man fully focused on Swindon Town’s push for survival

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has revealed his side were also interested: “We would have struggled to get Griggy’s fuel. I asked the chief exec at Sunderland the question and he told me what the contribution would be. There was no point me phoning our chairman about it because we couldn’t get anywhere near it.

“That is a different market to us, we respect it and he has gone to a terrific club where he had a terrific period before (2015).”

Read: Charlton Athletic, Millwall and Brighton target catches eye on trial at Derby County

Grigg has managed two goals in four games for Russell Martin’s side so far.

Sunderland forked out a hefty £4 million to lure him to the North East from Wigan in 2019 but his time there has not worked out. He has scored just eight goals in 54 games but his loan move to Stadium MK has been an opportunity to enjoy his football again.

Will Grigg join MK Dons permanently?