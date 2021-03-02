Noel Hunt is in ‘contention’ to join Paul Cook at Ipswich Town, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tractor Boys are closing in on the appointment of Cook as their replacement for Paul Lambert and he has identified the Irishman as a possible first-team coach/assistant manager.

Hunt, who is 38 years old, is available after parting company with Swindon Town in December and could be in line for a return to Portman Road.

The former striker spent time with the East Anglian side in his playing days in 2015 in the Championship.

Hunt had a spell as caretaker manager of Swindon when Richie Wellens left for Salford City earlier this season.

He made his name as a player at Reading and spent five years at the Madejski Stadium. The ex-Republic of Ireland international scored 39 goals altogether for the Royals and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2012.

Leeds United came calling in 2013 and he spent a year-and-a-half on the books at Elland Road. However, he left for Ipswich and later had stints at Southend United, Portsmouth, Wigan and Waterford before hanging up his boots.

Cook will be an exciting appointment for Ipswich and knows what it takes to get out of League One. He is considering Hunt as a possible assistant manager now.

Will Hunt join Ipswich?