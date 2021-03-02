Championship-linked Swindon Town attacker Scott Twine is fully focused on helping his side stay in League One.

The youngster has told the Swindon Advertiser that he believes the Robins are good enough to survive this season.

Twine, who is 21 years old, was on the radar of Luton Town, QPR and Brentford in January, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Luton. Keen on Scott Twine at Swindon. So are Reading Brentford QPR and Bournemouth. Swindon planning to hold on to him if possible. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 17, 2021

However, Swindon managed to keep hold of him until the end of this campaign at least and he has since chipped in with three goals since returning earlier this winter from his loan spell at Newport County.

Twine has said: “I just see myself as a part of a team that is hoping to stay up. We’re definitely good enough to stay up, and we’ve had a good past three games. Hopefully, we can continue this kind of form and we do stay up.”

He scored an impressive free-kick last time out against Northampton Town: “It would have been nice to win it. Personally, I thought my goal was the best one, but maybe I’m a little biased. It is what it is, and when it’s up to a vote on Twitter anything can happen. I’m not sure quite what happened, but as long as it stays by the Twitter vote, anyone can win.”

Twine caught the eye on loan at Newport earlier this term and played 23 games for Michael Flynn’s men, chipping in with seven goals and five assists.

The Robins brought him back to the County Ground and he is now looking to help them survive in the third tier. They are in action tonight away at Sunderland and will be looking to cause Lee Johnson’s side some problems.

