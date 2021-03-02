Nottingham Forest will be without Lewis Grabban for their Championship clash v Luton Town tonight, with Chris Hughton set to make a late decision on Ryan Yates.

Nottingham Forest have been in some resurgent form this the turn of the year. Hughton’s side have lost just one of their last eight going into tonight’s game, with Forest able to leapfrog 14th-place Luton Town with win.

But Nottinghamshire Live reports that Forest will be without Grabban for tonight’s game owing to a hamstring injury – the 33-year-old has missed the last three outings.

Another name who’s struggled with injury of late is Yates. The 23-year-old is suffering from a recurring calf injury having missed the last outing v Derby County.

“We’ve got a decision to make with Ryan, but he is fit,” Hughton told Nottinghamshire Live.

“The good news is it’s not something that is going to drag on. He is back with us, and I’ve got a decision to make with him.”

Elsewhere on the injury list, both Harry Arter and Scot McKenna remain sidelined but back in training, with Grabban expected to join them this week.

The visit of Luton Town tonight will pose another tricky Championship assignment for Hughton. Nathan Jones’ side have proved inconsistent throughout the season but showed in last weekend’s 3-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday that they have firepower.

But Forest are resilient under Hughton and breaking them down at the City Ground will be a huge ask of Luton. Both sides have it all to play for though, and it could make for an entertaining clash.