Speaking to the Telegraph and Argus, Bradford City’s joint-manager Conor Sellars has said midfielder Elliot Watt will not be distracted by links with a move to Hull City.

The young midfielder has been putting in some impressive performances at Valley Parade, with League One side Hull City reportedly keeping an eye on his situation.

The 20-year-old is said to have been identified by the Tigers as a potential target for the summer transfer window, so it will be interesting to see if the rumours develop into anything serious later this year.

However, despite the links, Bradford City’s join-manager Conor Sellars has said Watt will remain focused.

Speaking to the Telegraph and Argus, Sellars has said the speculation will not distract Watt from the task at hand with the Bantams. Here’s what he had to say:

“It happens at every club. Players play well and they get linked with clubs in higher leagues or positions. I know Elliot’s the kind of character that won’t let it affect him. He’s just got to make sure that he’s putting performances in.

“That (speculation) is part and parcel of football. If you’re going to get interest from a higher division, then you are obviously doing something right.

“The skill is to do it consistently. But again, he’s a Bradford City player and he’s going to give everything to the cause. Rumours from a paper might be nothing. You hear things that happen like that.”

Watt has been a mainstay in Bradford’s starting 11 since joining last summer. He has played in all of their League Two games this season, scoring two goals and laying on two assists.

The midfielder has played an important role in their recent turnaround in fortunes. Bradford City have lost just one League Two game since December 15th, with Watt playing in all 90 minutes of every game since then.