Speaking on Twitter (see tweet below), former West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez has issued a glowing review of Sheffield Wednesday’s new manager Darren Moore.

Wishing Darren all the best in his new role! A top man who brought belief back at @WBA and helped us kick on. https://t.co/FyorTtnbEn — Jay Rodriguez (@JayRodriguez9) March 1, 2021

The Owls confirmed the appointment of Moore on Monday morning, naming him as the permanent replacement after Tony Pulis’ sacking.

Neil Thompson had taken charge on a caretaker basis at Hillsborough. However, the 46-year-old has now come in from Doncaster Rovers with the effort of firing Sheffield Wednesday out of the relegation zone.

Upon the announcement of Moore’s appointment, one of his former players has issued a glowing review of the new Sheffield Wednesday manager.

Premier League striker Jay Rodriguez spent time under Moore’s management during his time with West Brom. Now with Burnley, the 31-year-old has wished the Jamaican all the best with the Owls, saying he helped bring belief back to the Hawthorns. Speaking on Twitter, he said:

“Wishing Darren all the best in his new role! A top man who brought belief back at West Brom and helped us kick on.”

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping Moore can come in and instil the same belief at Hillsborough as they battle to maintain their Championship status.

As it stands, Wednesday sit in 23rd place after 32 games. They sit six points away from safety and are on a run of four consecutive defeats. Next up is a crucial clash against Rotherham United, who sit one place and one point above the Owls with a game in hand.