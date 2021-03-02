Speaking to Luton Today, Nathan Jones has confirmed Luton Town defender Tom Lockyer will miss Tuesday’s clash against Nottingham Forest, with centre-back partner Sonny Bradley also a doubt.

Both Lockyer and Bradley were absent from Luton Town’s comeback win over Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

26-year-old defender Lockyer has been out of action since the Hatters’ 2-0 loss to Cardiff City in mid-February. As for Bradley, a tight thigh forced him onto the sidelines for last weekend’s 3-2 win.

Now, ahead of their Tuesday night clash with Nottingham Forest, an update has emerged on the duo.

Nathan Jones revealed earlier this month that one of Lockyer or Pearson would be fit for the midweek tie. The Luton boss has now confirmed the Wales international will not be fit but said he is “getting better every day”.

Here’s what he had to say:

“No, Tom’s not fit for tomorrow. He’s one that’s going to miss out.

“He’s getting better every day and he did brilliantly when he was playing. It would be great to have him back as another option at centre half.”

The report added that club captain Bradley is a “major doubt” for the trip to the City Ground. The centre-back is struggling with a thigh problem, so it will be interesting to see if he is fit to face Chris Hughton’s side.

When both fit, Lockyer and Bradley have been mainstays in Jones’ Luton Town defence.

Summer arrival Lockyer had injury problems to deal with in the early stages of the campaign but has gone on to play 23 times this season. As for Bradley, he has featured in 29 Championship games, missing just three matches.