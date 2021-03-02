According to a report from West London Sport, QPR loan man Jordy de Wijs will play once more for the club’s U23s side with a view to being involved in this weekend’s clash with Bristol City.

The Dutch defender has been dealing with injury problems following his January loan move to QPR.

The Hull City loanee’s action has been limited over the course of the 2020/21 campaign but is close to a return. He featured for the R’s U23s side against Ipswich Town last week, stepping up his recovery from a calf injury.

Now, as de Wijs continues his recovery, another encouraging update has emerged on his injury situation.

As per West London Sport, the centre-back is set to feature for the development side again on Tuesday. Not only that, but de Wijs will be in contention for a return to the senior side this weekend, with Mark Warburton’s side preparing for a clash with Bristol City.

Next up for Rangers is Barnsley, who have also enjoyed a strong run of form recently. A victory over Valerien Ismael’s side would stand QPR in good stead for this weekend’s tie with Bristol City.

The clash with the Robins could present de Wijs with a good chance to make his debut and long-awaited return to action.

The 26-year-old managed just nine appearances for Hull City in the first half of the campaign. He started in the Tigers’ first five games but his last appearance came in an FA Cup defeat to League Two side Stevenage.

Overall, de Wijs has played 76 times for Hull since signing for the club in 2018. QPR hold the option to sign the centre-back permanently this summer, so it will be interesting to see if the club take up the chance to bring him in on a long-term basis.