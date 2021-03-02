Blackburn Rovers midfielder Stefan Mols has linked up with Premier League side Burnley on trial, as confirmed by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Mols’ future at Ewood Park is up in the air having fallen down the pecking order with the club’s Under-23s.

The Spaniard’s contract with Blackburn Rovers is set to expire at the end of the season. He will be available on a free transfer if Rovers opt against offering him a new deal. After spending the first half of the campaign on loan away from the Championship club, Mols attracting interest from elsewhere.

As confirmed by the Lancashire Telegraph, the 22-year-old has linked up with Premier League side Burnley. The fellow Lancashire side have brought the Blackburn man in as he looks to secure his future beyond life at Ewood Park.

Mols has featured for Steve Stone’s U23s side twice now, with his most recent appearance coming on Monday. The midfielder played 90 minutes in a 3-1 win over West Brom, also playing in a 3-1 win over Middlesbrough..

With a trial well underway and question marks surrounding his future with Blackburn, it will be interesting to see if Mols can earn a deal with the top-flight club.

The Blackburn man has played once for Tony Mowbray’s senior side, finding most of his game time in the U23s. Mols has scored six goals and laid on seven assists in 61 games for Billy Barr’s side.

He spent the first half of the season with Spanish side Intercity FC but struggled to get into their side.