Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson is set to talk to the club’s CEO Mark Ashton today, potentially regarding his long-term future at the club.

Bristol City brought in Pearson on a deal until the end of the season last week. Since the club announced him as manager, the Robins have picked up two wins in the Championship to bring themselves up to 11th.

The immediate effect that Pearson has had has been hugely positive and should it continue then he’ll no doubt be in line for an extension on his deal at Ashton Gate.

Yesterday, Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor quoted Pearson as saying on BBC Radio Bristol that he’s ‘going to speak to’ Ashton today, when asked about staying at the club beyond this season.

Nigel Pearson to BBC Radio Bristol on staying longer at #BristolCity: "The conversations that we will have and are having… I've struck up a good relationship with Mark [Ashton] and I'm going to speak to him tomorrow. We'll have a look around the new training ground together." — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) March 1, 2021

Bristol City fans got a first look at their new training ground last month – progression is being made on the facility, which is set to bring the academy player and first-team players together.

That would’ve been of interest to Pearson when he took on the job. The possibility is there for Pearson to take charge for longer than this season but it’ll largely depend on how his side perform in the final few months of the campaign.

The early signs are positive, but there’s still 13 games of the season left to play and every chance that Bristol City could finish uncomfortably.

A win at Swansea City last time out was one of their best wins of the season and Pearson will need that same effort against 6th-place Bournemouth on Wednesday night – a win could lift the Robins as high as 9th.