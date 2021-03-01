Sky Sports have predicted the final Championship table for this season – and it’s bad news for Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday announced the appointment of the former Doncaster Rovers manager this morning.

Owls fans have taken kindly to the appointment but many are fearful that his new side are too far gone in their bid for Championship survival this season.

After defeat at Luton Town last weekend, Sheffield Wednesday sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table, with six points separating them from safety.

As per Sky Sports’ predicted final Championship table, Moore won’t lift his side from 23rd, and will finish the season seven points behind Birmingham City who are predicted to finish in their current position of 21st.

Heading down to League One with the Owls are Wycombe Wanderers and Rotherham United, with the outcome ‘based on their current ratios for goals scored, conceded and points per game’.

It’s an interesting take on the outcome of this season’s Championship table and one that could well come to fruition.

Sheffield Wednesday have lost their last four in the Championship – Neil Thompson brought about an upturn in form over the New Year period but that form has since dwindled, and the Wednesday players look devoid of confidence.

But Moore’s arrival at the club has given the fans a newfound optimism and that should rub off on the players as they prepare for a relegation crunch match against South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

The Millers come to Hillsborough on Wednesday night, and will prove stiff competition for Moore in his first game in charge.