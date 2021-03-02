In-demand youngster Courtney Clarke scored for Derby County’s Under-18’s against Manchester United on Saturday.

FT: @ManUtd U18s 1-3 #DCFU18s Goals from Malik Mothersille, Osazee Aghatise and Trialist secured the #U18PL victory for the Young Rams 🐏 pic.twitter.com/82NGdKvSQh — Derby County Academy (@dcfcacademy) February 27, 2021

The Rams beat the Red Devils 3-1 with Derby County News suggesting the identity of the ‘trialist’ scorer is Clarke. Malik Mothersille and Osazee Aghatise grabbed the other goals.

Clarke has been taken on trial by Derby and appears to have made a decent impression so far. He has been playing in non-league for Whyteleafe FC but is hoping for a big move.



Read: Brentford-linked striker ‘set to leave’ Arsenal this summer

The likes of Charlton Athletic, Millwall and Brighton and Hove Albion are believed to be interested in signing him, as per a report by Derbyshire Live, but it is Wayne Rooney’s side who have made the first move. They have also taken taken Chelsea youngster Filip Lissah on trial.

Manchester City were linked with him last year and appears to be in line for a bright future in the game. He has spent time on the books at West Ham United in the past.

Read: Celtic target Wigan Athletic man after landing Liam Shaw from Sheffield Wednesday last month

Derby have had some exciting talents break into their first-team over recent times and have given the opportunity to players who are good enough.

Their fans have seen the likes of Jason Knight, Louis Sibley and Max Bird step up into the senior set-up and the next batch of kids will be looking to follow in their footsteps.

The Rams are casting an eye over the in-demand Clarke and he scored against Manchester United last time out.