Watford are interested in signing former Aston Villa and West Ham midfielder Carlos Sanchez, reports The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Watford are being touted with a ‘surprise interest’ in the 35-year-old midfielder who was released by West Ham last summer.

Nixon tweeted earlier today:

Watford. Surprise interest in free agent Carlos Sanchez. Colombian midfield. Known as The Wall. Once if Villa and West Ham. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 1, 2021

The Colombian began his career in his native South America before starting his European venture with Spanish outfit Elche.

He go his move to England in 2014 when he signed with Aston Villa and he’d go on to make 56 appearances in all competitions over two seasons, being loaned out to Fiorentina after Villa’s relegation from the Premier League in 2016.

Sanchez would make his stay in Florence permanent after his loan season but would find himself on the move again after just one season as a permanent figure at Fiorentina.

West Ham signed Sanchez ahead of the 2018/19 season. The Hammers handed him a two-year deal but in those two years, Sanchez would make just 18 appearances in all competitions.

For Watford fans, the rumours linking Sanchez to Vicarage Road might not be so inspiring – but it could yet be a shrewd piece of business if the 35-year-old can prove his fitness.

Xisco Munoz’s side have lacked that steel in midfield since Etienne Capoue’s departure, with last month’s signing of Dan Gosling from Bournemouth proving to be a contested one.

There’s some quality in the Watford midfield but Munoz will know that some more depth and strength in the heart of the pitch won’t go amiss in their bid for promotion.

Up next for 3rd-place Watford is the visit of bottom club Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday night.