Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has blamed Liam Shaw’s agent for the midfielder’s imminent move to Celtic on a free transfer.

The Championship strugglers will get nothing but compensation this summer for the 19-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has agreed a pre-contract with the Scottish giants.

Shaw has emerged as a promising talent this season, playing 15 appearances for the Owls and scoring once.

But his future is set to be away from Hillsborough after Wednesday failed to agree a new contract before January, at which point clubs outside England could swoop in and offer a deal.

Speaking to the media at the unveiling of new manager Darren Moore, Chansiri told The72 that the blame should lie with the teenager’s agent, who he claimed kept putting off negotiations.

He also refuted suggestions that the club should have moved quicker to sign Shaw to a long-term deal, arguing that he has only emerged into the first team in recent months.

“When he had a chance to play for the first team he did quite well and we tried to keep him,” said Chansiri. “We talk with them quite a long time, but they just ask to wait. We ask why they ask to wait, because maybe they try to find another club.

“I heard from my people that some fans say why didn’t try to sign him last year or before? I believe last year or before in the summer, no-one talked about Liam Shaw. They just talk about him when he starts for the first team and does well.

“We tried to extend his contract but the agent just asked to wait and wait. It’s normal in football when any player is good, they (agents) try to (take them) to another club. It doesn’t mean that Celtic (will) look after him long-term.”

Shaw can return to the Sheffield Wednesday team for their crunch derby match with relegation rivals Rotherham United in midweek after serving a two-match ban, following his second red card of the season in last month’s defeat to Birmingham City.

He has played 18 matches in his career so far for the Owls, as well enjoying a brief loan spell in the National League with Chesterfield, with his versatility in being able to play in the centre of midfield or defence also proving useful to the succession of managers at Hillsborough.