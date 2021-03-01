24-year-old Adam Armstrong is having a fantastic season for Blackburn Rovers and that can be seen by the 19 goals he has in 31 appearances – as well as three assists.

Armstrong is contracted to Rovers until the summer of 2022. However, based on his output this season, there are very real overtures from the Premier League.

West Ham in particular are, according to Lancs Live, said to be interested in the former Newcastle United youngster who cost Rovers £1.7m in early August 2018.

Blackburn confirm they’d consider Armstrong leaving

Goals are the currency that a striker deals in and clubs look for that headline figure when sizing up players before committing to an often sizeable transfer fee.

His 19 goals this Championship campaign rank him the division’s second-highest scorer behind the 25 goals of former Magpies teammate Ivan Toney currently at Brentford.

Lancs Live say that Blackburn and Mowbray “have spoke at large over a more sustainable recruitment model” and the club are looking to sell in order to rebuild.

Armstrong would fall into that category and would be the player likely to command the highest transfer fee.

Mowbray wouldn’t stop Armstrong chasing a dream

Commenting that Armstrong has done well with his tally so far, Rovers boss Mowbray says that he hopes the productive striker “feels he’s at the right place.”

However, with Blackburn expecting interest from Premier League sides like West Ham, Mowbray confirms that he wouldn’t stand in the way of him moving on.

Adding that the level of compensation via the right fee would need to be met, the Blackburn boss states: “Of course if the Premier League come calling, I would never try and deny an opportunity for a player to go and play in the Premier League.”

Blackburn’s next game is tomorrow against a dangerous Reading outfit. Rovers will be looking to Armstrong to add to his already impressive goal tally as they go looking for a win and a vital three points.

