Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has said that he is unlikely to sell the club at present, as he hailed the arrival of “ambitious” new manager Darren Moore.

After more than two months without a permanent boss, Wednesday moved over the weekend to bring in Moore from League One side Doncaster Rovers.

The new boss spoke to the media for the first time with Chansiri also on the call in the virtual press conference, and the chairman fielded some questions.

Among them was the prospect of outside investment into Sheffield Wednesday, but the Thai said that he alone would continue funding the club.

“Of course it must be from me,” he told The72. “I think all clubs are in the same situation in not having revenue,” he added, also citing his own difficulties with revenue and cash flow during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chansiri also admitted that there was regular interest in purchasing the club, following the rejection of a bid from a consortium led by former Owls advisor Erik Alonso last month.

“We actually have some (that) ask, who want to buy or something like that, we always do,” he said, before adding: “I don’t think I’m going to sell.”

Chansiri also revealed that the club accounts for the 2018-19 could finally be filed within the next couple of weeks, and moved to reassure supporters that there would be no unpleasant surprises in them.

“We had a little bit of an issue so we need to take a little bit longer but I expect if nothing is wrong, because it’s out of my hands, maybe we can submit this week or next week,” he said.

“We don’t have an issue with the accounts but we have a little bit we need to solve… (There is) nothing wrong with the accounts, it’s going to be fine.”

Chansiri offered a warm welcome to new manager Moore, explaining that it was “the right time for a change” after thanking Neil Thompson for doing “quite well” as caretaker boss since taking the reins in December.

He explained the process behind the appointment of the former West Bromwich Albion boss, who he said he expected to “stay with us long-term” even though the length of his contract has not been revealed.

Chansiri said: “As I mentioned in the past, we have a lot of CVs and we also look outside, even abroad, at who is a good coach to fit to our situation. We even interviewed some or something like that.

“I think he is the best choice. He is ambitious, and he has good mentality. When I had a chat with him, I thought he had ambition and a good mentality, and (was) straightforward. We also had some laughing during the conversation!”