Middlesbrough made several January signings in the winter window in the hope of pushing for the top six.

Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano arrived on loan from Premier League sides Everton and Fulham respectively, whereas Motherwell’s Jordan Archer, Preston North End’s Darnell Fisher and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing joined the club on permanent transfers.

The latter was a free agent having been released from Cardiff City last year and signed for Middlesbrough on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Since then he has played four times for Neil Warnock’s side, starting once.

But given he hadn’t played a minute of football since September 2020 he isn’t fully fit as of yet. But speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock said the best is yet to come for Mendez-Laing in a Boro shirt.

“He had three or four good offers and I said to him, ‘I think you should come with me and get back on track’.

“I’ve not rushed him at all, he’s had the odd 30 minutes here and there.

“His attitude has been fabulous in training. He’s getting better. It will probably be another couple of weeks but we’ll see a good Mendez-Laing before the end of the season.”

Middlesbrough have 13 games left to play between now and the final game of the campaign and supporters will be hopeful that they can see the winger in action more regularly to see what he can do.

Kebano and Fisher have been used more regularly than their fellow January signings, but this is primarily due to them having played already this season at their previous clubs Fulham and Preston. Archer has found himself as back up to Marcus Bettinelli in goal, whereas Yannick Bolasie has played in fits and starts but is currently on the treatment table nursing an injury.

Mendez-Laing will be looking to feature for the Teessiders tomorrow as Middlesbrough take on Coventry City at St. Andrews, where they will want to build on a positive performance last time out in the 1-1 home against the 28-year-old’s former side Cardiff City.