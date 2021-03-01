Darren Moore hopes that Doncaster Rovers supporters will understand his decision to walk out on the club and join Sheffield Wednesday, and has backed his successor Andy Butler.

Moore’s shock move across South Yorkshire, from the Keepmoat Stadium to Hillsborough, was confirmed on Monday morning.

He leaves behind a side currently in the League One play-offs, to take charge of a Wednesday outfit battling for their lives in the Championship relegation zone.

However, Moore has insisted that it was the right decision for him to make, and said that he “didn’t hesitate” when the chance to move came along.

Having seen predecessor Grant McCann also walk out for a Championship club, on the eve of the 2019-20 season, it is a bitter blow for Doncaster fans to swallow.

But Moore, who also spent two seasons with Rovers in the early stages of his playing career, hopes that they will understand the reasons for making the switch.

“I certainly hope in terms of the upset, it’s because of what we did at the football club,” he told The72 at his first press conference as Sheffield Wednesday boss.

“Hopefully, in terms of my heart and my desire for the club, I gave my full support and backing to the football club and I worked extremely hard to see the club in the right direction.

“I’m pleased where they are at now and I’m pleased with the appointment that they’ve made for the continuity, and I wish the club and the players every ounce of success this season going forward.

“I thank the Doncaster fans personally and hope in their hearts they understand.”

Moore said that he did not have time to say farewell to his Doncaster players before departing, and sent a message to them through the media instead.

“This gives me the platform to say that because I never did,” he said. “They know me personally as an individual and a manager, and I echo my support to them. I thank them all individually and collectively for the work we’ve done over the time we’ve spent together.

“My message would be to continue what we started, continue taking them forward, and I wish them all the best.”

Such was the rapid progress that took Moore towards Sheffield, with contact believed to have been made by the Owls on Friday before talks on Sunday allowed for a quick announcement the next day.

Doncaster chairman David Blunt was critical of Moore, saying: “We are disappointed that Darren has chosen to leave the club part way through what has been a season full of promise.”

Blunt also cited the financial commitment made to back him in the transfer market during his spell in charge, but Moore hoped that forgiveness would be forthcoming in time.

“I understand David’s comments, he’s disappointed at the timing,” he said. “I’m sure he’s delighted for me as an individual coming to this club and into this environment.

“From when I joined Doncaster, first and foremost I want to say what a wonderful football club (it is). For me it was an honour going back there a former player, and joining when I did 18 months ago, two weeks before the season (started), seeing where the team was.

“They were down as relegation material and we managed to lead that promotion push in the first season, and for the second season we’re leading another promotion push.”

Moore also offered his backing to Butler, who is hanging up his playing boots at Rovers to take charge.

“I leave the football club in great hands,” he said. “I know Andy Butler is taking the reins now until the end of the season. I’m really pleased for Butts because it’s a continuation of the work we were doing there and he’s been a part of that.

“I echo that to the team and the club to keep continuing what they’re doing, because they’ve got an exciting finish to the season to look forward to.”