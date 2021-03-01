Bournemouth reporter Kris Temple has cleared up some confusion surrounding some of the club’s expiring player deals.

Bournemouth have a number of players whose contracts expire this summer – but Steve Cook and Asmir Begovic aren’t two of them.

Begovic remains contracted to the club until the summer of 2022 but more interestingly, Cook has previously signed an extension ‘behind the scenes’.

🍒 **Slight correction** 🧤Asmir Begovic’s 5 year contract expires in 2022. It’s the same deal, not an extension. #afcb — Kris Temple (@kristemple) March 1, 2021

Both Cook and Begovic have been mainstays in the Bournemouth line-up this season – Cook has racked up 30 Championship appearances in what is his ninth season at the club, and Begovic has featured in all but one of Bournemouth’s 33 Championship outings this season.

But Temple goes on to report how Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith and Nnamdi Ofoborh are all out of contract.

Stanislas has proved a key member of the squad this season, becoming a real creative outlet in midfield for the Cherries whilst Smith has made 30 Championship appearances as another Bournemouth stalwart.

Ofoborh meanwhile is out on loan at Wycombe Wanderers. The 21-year-old is highly-regarded by Bournemouth and has so far featured four times in the Championship for Wycombe.

Up next for Bournemouth is a trip to Bristol City in the Championship on Wednesday night. They face Nigel Pearson’s side who’ve won their last two since his announcement as manager, but Bournemouth have 6th-place to cling on to after their win over Watford at the weekend.

Woodgate’s deal in charge only lasts until the summer, but whoever takes Bournemouth into the next season will have some rebuilding on their hands.