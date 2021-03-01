One of the ways that clubs lower down the football ladder try to up their skill level is by using the loan market.

Rated players higher up the leagues play lower down in order to improve and develop with regular, first-team football.

That’s the case with Blackpool and on-loan Everton youngster Ellis Simms.

Simms and Blackpool – a move paying off

20-year-old Simms has been at Bloomfield Road on loan this season. He’s not featured much, appearing in just 339 minutes of football over six appearances – four of these being starts.

The young forward has scored two goals for the club and laid on one assist for the Tangerines.

His performance on Saturday in Blackpool’s victory over Charlton Athletic at The Valley was encouraging for his boss, Neil Critchley.

‘Playing to his strengths’ – Critchley want to see next steps

Speaking on the Tangerines website, Blackpool boss Critchley said that he was impressed with Simms against Charlton, saying the youngster “showed signs of progress.”

Commenting how Simms display showed the Everton youngster was “playing to his strengths,” Critchley went on to highlight what he offers the side: “He’s got pace, a physical presence and the attribute of running in behind.”

Critchley now wants Simms to kick on from this display in what is his first move away from Goodison Park and into men’s football rather than the Under-23s.

Focusing on that, Critchley added: “He’s adapting, and on Saturday he showed real signs of progression and coping at the level. Hopefully he can step on that now.”

Blackpool face Crewe Alexandra at home and Simms will be a name in contention if Neil Critchley’s above comments are anything to go by.

Will Ellis Simms continue to shine at Bloomfield Road?