In an interview with Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock spoke out about his teams’ chances of making the play-offs this season.

Middlesbrough currently occupy ninth position in the table going into their midweek game with Coventry City. They are five points away from Bournemouth in sixth with 13 games remaining of the current Championship campaign.

When asked about Boro’s chances of making the top six come the end of the season, Warnock wasn’t so optimistic of bridging the gap between them and the sides above them.

“The play-offs are a long-shot for us but we’ve just to keep trying,” he said.

“In the last ten days or so it’s understandable that the fans won’t know where we are or what to think really.

“I think someone pointed out last week the only thing consistent about us is that we’re inconsistent.”

Middlesbrough’s form has certainly been inconsistent of late to say the least. Warnock’s side have won just three of their last 12 games in all competitions, losing seven of those and drawing two.

“We’ve just got to go out and try and win every game now. Home and away, we’ve got 13 games to go now and they’re all winnable.”

Warnock will be hoping to have a fully fit squad at his disposal in the coming weeks, with the likes of Ashley Fletcher, Yannick Bolasie and Marcus Browne all still missing due to injury. Although he will take strength from the recent returns of Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Anfernee Dijksteel and Marcus Tavernier.

“So over the last 13 games we’ll have to look ahead, try things and see if different players can do a different job, and that’s what I’ll be doing.”

Following a trip to Coventry City tomorrow evening, Boro face teams in and around them in the table. They go on to play Swansea City and Stoke City before the final ten games sees them play all of the current bottom-three, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers.

An impressive performance against Cardiff City on Saturday saw them stifle the Bluebirds’ six-match winning streak with a 1-1 draw at the Riverside. They will be hoping to build on their result against Mick McCarthy’s side with three points at St. Andrews on Tuesday.