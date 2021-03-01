As reported by Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is set to meet with club chairman Steve Gibson this week in order to discuss his future.

Warnock only signed a one-year deal at Middlesbrough at the start of the season, meaning his contract is up in June this year. The meeting that is set to take place this week will see a whole host of topics discussed, including the veteran manager’s future at the club.

“I’m having a meeting next week with Steve,” said Warnock speaking on Friday.

“We’ve always planned to meet and have a chat at some point.

“That’s about everything in general, but I’m sure we’ll talk about my future then as well.”

Previous Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate had seen his side plunge down the table into a relegation scrap after a string of poor results and Warnock was called in to take over and guide Boro to safety.

He accomplished this in some style, winning four of his eight games in charge. He took on the role permanently in the summer and has helped the club to ninth position up to this point in the season. Middlesbrough are just five points outside of the top six and are aiming for a place in the play-offs come the end of the current campaign.

As well as his future, Warnock will be discussing how things have gone, what he hopes to happen going forwards and what he would like to see change.

Recruitment will presumably be a big topic of discussion. With Boro currently one of the lowest scorers in the top half of the table and three of their strikers’ contracts coming to an end in June, they are in desperate need of reinforcements going forwards.